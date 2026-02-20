JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $337.17 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $337,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,694,000 after purchasing an additional 739,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40,481.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 680,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,788,000 after purchasing an additional 678,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 6,565 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $1,533,846.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,032.64. The trade was a 20.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

