Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $327,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays set a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $386,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,643.48. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,156. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

