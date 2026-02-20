Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. On average, analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

