Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Sells $685,618.50 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Lubow sold 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $685,618.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,865.36. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,302,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

