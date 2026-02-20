Contrasting Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Tenon Medical -396.26% -409.04% -114.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tenon Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.77%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Anteris Technologies Global.

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Tenon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million 87.89 -$76.29 million ($1.81) -3.18 Tenon Medical $3.28 million 2.71 -$13.67 million ($1.77) -0.45

Tenon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anteris Technologies Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Anteris Technologies Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

