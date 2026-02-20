Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,896,984.64 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,220,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,269,598.72. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,123 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.32, for a total transaction of $19,655,774.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $15,006,792.50.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total value of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 95,829 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $17,254,969.74.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Susan Ocampo sold 4,171 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $750,780.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $250.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent results and guidance are supportive: MTSI beat quarterly estimates (EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 consensus), reported revenue growth (~24.5% YoY) and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09 — factors that justify recent analyst price-target increases. MarketBeat MTSI Coverage

Recent results and guidance are supportive: MTSI beat quarterly estimates (EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 consensus), reported revenue growth (~24.5% YoY) and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09 — factors that justify recent analyst price-target increases. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: several firms raised targets (examples: Benchmark, Truist, Needham), and consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a mean target near $228 — supportive but market already priced in much of the upside. Analyst Notes

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: several firms raised targets (examples: Benchmark, Truist, Needham), and consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a mean target near $228 — supportive but market already priced in much of the upside. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo continued large, sequential sales in February (including ~80,123 shares on Feb. 17 at ~$245.32 and additional blocks on Feb. 12–18), representing multi-million-dollar dispositions — heavy insider selling from a >10% holder can signal supply pressure or trigger investor concern. Ocampo SEC Filing

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo continued large, sequential sales in February (including ~80,123 shares on Feb. 17 at ~$245.32 and additional blocks on Feb. 12–18), representing multi-million-dollar dispositions — heavy insider selling from a >10% holder can signal supply pressure or trigger investor concern. Negative Sentiment: CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares on Feb. 17 at ~$243.07, reducing his holding by ~12.9% — an officer-level reduction is particularly visible to the market and can weigh on sentiment. CFO SEC Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

