Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Sells $5,543,117.36 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,703,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,239,392.89. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $96.34 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 791.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $61,546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1,012.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 609,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 554,625 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,803,000 after purchasing an additional 551,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

