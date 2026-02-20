Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $209.46

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.9231.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles River Laboratories International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue, with management providing a slide deck and call that highlighted margin expansion versus prior quarters — a near‑term catalyst supporting the move higher. Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue, with management providing a slide deck and call that highlighted margin expansion versus prior quarters — a near‑term catalyst supporting the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations and reiterated confidence in improving demand for drug‑development services — this guidance reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. Reuters: Charles River forecasts upbeat 2026 profit

Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations and reiterated confidence in improving demand for drug‑development services — this guidance reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Company announced executive appointments and emphasized cost‑savings, acquisitions and a new CEO strategy that management says will drive ~up to 9% EPS growth and margin expansion — a constructive strategic signal for investors. Executive Appointments

Company announced executive appointments and emphasized cost‑savings, acquisitions and a new CEO strategy that management says will drive ~up to 9% EPS growth and margin expansion — a constructive strategic signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck released; provides detail on segment trends, backlog and timing of biotech demand recovery — useful for adjusting model assumptions but not an immediate directional trigger. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck released; provides detail on segment trends, backlog and timing of biotech demand recovery — useful for adjusting model assumptions but not an immediate directional trigger. Negative Sentiment: Underlying organic growth softened (revenue down ~0.8% YoY) and some coverage flagged flat sales and margin pressures in parts of the business — risks that could cap multiple expansion until growth inflects. Deep Dive: Flat Sales and Margin Pressures

Underlying organic growth softened (revenue down ~0.8% YoY) and some coverage flagged flat sales and margin pressures in parts of the business — risks that could cap multiple expansion until growth inflects. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts noted the stock dipped intraday last week despite the beat due to concerns around slowing organic demand and mixed segment performance — continued execution risk remains. Stock Down Despite Beat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,828,000 after buying an additional 1,446,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 684,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

