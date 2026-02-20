SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SABS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.49. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.59.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.
The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.
