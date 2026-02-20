EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EQPT
EQPT Stock Performance
EQPT News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting EQPT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have initiated coverage on EQPT, increasing analyst attention and liquidity which can boost demand and investor interest. Recent initiations include Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
- Positive Sentiment: Additional firms have also started coverage (KeyCorp, Truist, Citigroup, UBS), broadening analyst coverage and potentially improving sell‑side visibility. KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial Citigroup Begins Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published multi‑quarter earnings estimates that show a recovery trajectory: FY2026 EPS ~ $0.50 and FY2027 EPS ~ $1.22 (with quarter‑by‑quarter projections). Although KeyCorp rates EQPT “Sector Weight,” the modelled progression from FY2025 losses to positive EPS may help sentiment. KeyCorp estimates via MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data for February is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and a NaN change vs. prior period). The published days‑to‑cover is 0.0 days based on average volume — this appears to be a data/reporting error and shouldn’t be interpreted as a genuine shift in short positioning without confirmation from an authoritative short‑interest release.
About EQPT
EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EQPT
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.