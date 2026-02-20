EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:EQPT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. EQPT has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

