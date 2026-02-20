Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,240 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The firm had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

