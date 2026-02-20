FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,690 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 989.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 437,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $183.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

