Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neptune Insurance from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

NP opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Neptune Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 186.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

