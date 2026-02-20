Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

2/3/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/18/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Get Oshkosh Corporation alerts:

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.