Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):
- 2/3/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/18/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.
