Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 90,754 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 profit and EPS beat — Kinross delivered a large jump in profit (roughly $906.5M) and beat earnings expectations, driven by higher realized gold prices.

Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and stronger balance sheet — Kinross reported record FCF ($2.5B for 2025) and returned $1.5B to debt/equity holders, supporting a shift to net cash and more capital returns.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board approved a 14% increase to the annual cash dividend (now $0.16 annualized; Q4 payout $0.04). The move signals confidence in cash generation and support for shareholder returns.

Neutral Sentiment: Production and outlook largely intact — Full‑year production ~2.0M Au eq. oz. met guidance and management maintained its three‑year outlook, giving visibility to volume.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst interest — Several analysts raised price targets after the results, which supports medium-term sentiment but can also increase short-term volatility as expectations reset.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates and costs/production nuances — Revenue ($2.01B) came in a bit below the $2.05B consensus, and some reports note higher costs and slightly lower output in the quarter — factors investors can punish even when EPS beats.

Negative Sentiment: Gold/metal price pullback and sector rotation — Gold and silver cooled from recent highs around the earnings release, removing an important near‑term tailwind for mining stocks.

Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after a strong run — KGC has rallied significantly over the last 12 months and into 2026; that prior outperformance can lead to short-term selling even after solid results.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

