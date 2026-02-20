Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.31. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 20.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 20.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong margins — Fiverr reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.76 expected and posted a record Adjusted EBITDA margin (21.3% for FY2025; Q4 adj. EBITDA margin 24.7%), showing improved profitability and cash generation. Fiverr Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

