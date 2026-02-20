Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOKGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.0938.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Traeger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its position in Traeger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Stock Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $0.86 on Friday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

