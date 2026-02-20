Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.55.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.