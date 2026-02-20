Head-To-Head Survey: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $846.27 million 7.94 $246.63 million $6.66 27.13 Moelis & Company $1.52 billion 3.23 $233.04 million $2.94 21.30

This table compares MarketAxess and Moelis & Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MarketAxess has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MarketAxess pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MarketAxess has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 29.14% 20.88% 14.30% Moelis & Company 15.36% 43.19% 18.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MarketAxess and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 1 7 4 0 2.25 Moelis & Company 0 10 2 0 2.17

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $200.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than MarketAxess.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Moelis & Company on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds, and other fixed-income securities; and executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds through its Open Trading protocols. It also provides trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.