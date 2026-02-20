Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$1.07. Avante shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 3,850 shares changing hands.

Avante Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$28.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation. It offers consulting and installation services for automation and security solutions for the residential market; intelligent perimeter protection video analytics and rapid alarm response services; and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), access controls, and security services for travelling executives, as well as specialized security services, such as security, cyber monitoring, investigations, and international secured transportation.

