Brokerages Set Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT at $4.83

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth $904,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 525,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,577,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 130,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $3.48 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

