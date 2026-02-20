Brokerages Set Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT at $4.83

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.
LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lifetime Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $3.48 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.
In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifetime Brands
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.