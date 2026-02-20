Brokers Issue Forecasts for HP Q2 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $37.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of HP opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -31.35%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. This represents a 13.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 383,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 268,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 398.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 255.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 85,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS estimates — notably FY2028 to $1.47 (from $1.27) and FY2027 to $0.82 — and bumped multiple quarterly forecasts (including Q1 2028, Q2/Q3 2027 and Q4 2026). These upgrades signal an improving multi‑year profitability outlook versus prior forecasts.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS estimates — notably FY2028 to $1.47 (from $1.27) and FY2027 to $0.82 — and bumped multiple quarterly forecasts (including Q1 2028, Q2/Q3 2027 and Q4 2026). These upgrades signal an improving multi‑year profitability outlook versus prior forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Helmerich & Payne’s joint venture secured a major offshore operations & maintenance contract in the Caspian Sea, a tangible revenue/ backlog catalyst for the company’s international services business. Article Title

Helmerich & Payne’s joint venture secured a major offshore operations & maintenance contract in the Caspian Sea, a tangible revenue/ backlog catalyst for the company’s international services business. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full‑year estimate cited in the notes remains materially higher (Market consensus ~ $2.93), so Zacks’ mix of raises and cuts shifts timing of earnings rather than changing the broader multi‑year consensus dramatically.

The consensus full‑year estimate cited in the notes remains materially higher (Market consensus ~ $2.93), so Zacks’ mix of raises and cuts shifts timing of earnings rather than changing the broader multi‑year consensus dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term forecasts — FY2026 was lowered to $0.10 (from $0.19) and Q1 2027 was cut to $0.17 (from $0.27), with small cuts to Q4 2027 — indicating some near‑term weakness or slower recovery in activity that could pressure short‑term results.

Zacks trimmed several near‑term forecasts — FY2026 was lowered to $0.10 (from $0.19) and Q1 2027 was cut to $0.17 (from $0.27), with small cuts to Q4 2027 — indicating some near‑term weakness or slower recovery in activity that could pressure short‑term results. Negative Sentiment: An independent piece flagged caution on the name and argued it’s not yet time to “dive in,” reflecting investor skepticism and highlighting valuation/near‑term operational risks. That tone can weigh on sentiment despite the analyst upgrades. Article Title

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

