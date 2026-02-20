Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Trading

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 226.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 234,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

