Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,605,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $19,619,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $16,920,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,180,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $14.72 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

