Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

