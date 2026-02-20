Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:TFI FY2026 Earnings

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $6.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.57. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS.
