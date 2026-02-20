Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) CEO Sells $50,090.04 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Benck sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $50,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,858,594.76. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Benck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Jeff Benck sold 100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,003.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jeff Benck sold 14,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $748,576.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jeff Benck sold 100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BHE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price target on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.