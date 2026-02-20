KeyCorp Has Optimistic Outlook of Nutanix Q2 Earnings

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.