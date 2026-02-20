Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:GFL FY2027 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.3%

TSE GFL opened at C$59.56 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$55.74 and a 1 year high of C$71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.91.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services.

