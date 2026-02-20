Stephen Ketchum Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 93,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,226. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPMC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sound Point Meridian Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the third quarter worth $267,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPMC. iA Financial set a $18.50 price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.
