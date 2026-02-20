Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for AIT Q1 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.63.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $280.43 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.96 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average is $263.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.41%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total value of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,524.17. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,311,428.80. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 962,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,250,000 after acquiring an additional 195,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.22 from $3.16 — a notable lift for the year‑end quarter that could support forward earnings momentum. Zacks Research: Q4 2027 raise

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.22 from $3.16 — a notable lift for the year‑end quarter that could support forward earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 to $2.82 (from $2.79) and raised Q1 2027 to $2.79 (from $2.77) and Q2 2027 to $2.69 (from $2.68) — incremental upgrades across several quarters that suggest modestly stronger near‑term trends. Zacks Research: multiple quarter raises

Zacks bumped Q4 2026 to $2.82 (from $2.79) and raised Q1 2027 to $2.79 (from $2.77) and Q2 2027 to $2.69 (from $2.68) — incremental upgrades across several quarters that suggest modestly stronger near‑term trends. Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged Q2 2028 to $3.00 from $2.99 — a very small raise but still a vote of confidence for early FY2028. Zacks Research: Q2 2028 raise

Zacks nudged Q2 2028 to $3.00 from $2.99 — a very small raise but still a vote of confidence for early FY2028. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ reports continue to reference a consensus current‑year estimate of roughly $9.90 EPS — no material change to the consensus view for the nearer term. Zacks Research: consensus note

Zacks’ reports continue to reference a consensus current‑year estimate of roughly $9.90 EPS — no material change to the consensus view for the nearer term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q3 2027 to $2.81 from $2.90 and Q3 2026 to $2.62 from $2.69 — downward revisions to mid‑cycle quarters that could temper investor expectations for steady sequential growth. Zacks Research: Q3 cuts

Zacks cut Q3 2027 to $2.81 from $2.90 and Q3 2026 to $2.62 from $2.69 — downward revisions to mid‑cycle quarters that could temper investor expectations for steady sequential growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q1 2028 slightly to $3.02 (from $3.03) and lowered FY2028 to $12.63 from $12.70 — small but broad downward tweaks to longer‑term optics that may exert modest downward pressure on the stock. Zacks Research: FY2028 trim

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

