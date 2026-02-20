What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Exelon FY2027 Earnings?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

