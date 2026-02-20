Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 2,642 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $14,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,953,090 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,995. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 22,057 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,313.50.

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 319 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 13,577 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $74,673.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $5,082.00.

DLH Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DLH stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.15 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

