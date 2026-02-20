Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases 22,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

