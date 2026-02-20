Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases 22,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia disclosed a massive Q4 2025 stake in Intel (~214M shares, roughly $7.9B) and is partnering with Intel on AI infrastructure and PC products — a vote of confidence that can support demand, ecosystem alignment, and investor sentiment. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting on Nvidia’s portfolio moves highlights a deliberate bet on Intel versus other names — this strategic backing from a leading AI infrastructure player could lift sentiment and long-term partnership-led revenue opportunities. Nvidia’s “Secret Portfolio” Shakeup
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on INTC, signaling cautious analyst positioning that may limit upside momentum until clearer evidence of revenue/growth acceleration arrives. Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel confirmed participation in an upcoming investor conference (Morgan Stanley fireside chat), giving management a forum to address guidance, foundry progress, and the Nvidia partnership — a near-term catalyst for clarity. Intel to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appear anomalous (showing effectively zero in the feed), so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on available figures — limited immediate market-impact signal.
- Negative Sentiment: New reports on an expanded Nvidia–Meta CPU/GPU partnership raise the risk that hyperscalers shift toward Nvidia-built CPU+GPU racks (Arm-based or Nvidia-integrated solutions), potentially reducing future server CPU opportunities for Intel in large cloud customers. Nvidia pushes into Intel and AMD’s turf with Meta deal
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Intel foundry execution issues (low yields vs. peers), recent revenue decline year-over-year and muted guidance is pressuring the stock — these are direct fundamentals drivers that could constrain margins and near-term growth. Intel stock falls as foundry struggles and weak guidance weigh on shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage and media summaries note investor concerns around the Nvidia/Meta deal and execution risks; some outlets flag a street consensus that leans cautious, which can amplify downside pressure until clearer guidance or proof points emerge. Intel Stock Slips on New Concerns Over Nvidia/Meta Partnership
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of INTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
