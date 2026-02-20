Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203,767 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $153,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 771,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 530,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $25.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

