Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

