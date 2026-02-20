BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.89.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 98.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 187,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 467,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 281,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded CRM to Buy, arguing Q4 could prove a catalyst (revenue acceleration, backlog expansion, clearer AI impacts). Article Title

Seeking Alpha upgraded CRM to Buy, arguing Q4 could prove a catalyst (revenue acceleration, backlog expansion, clearer AI impacts). Positive Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target (from $335 to $260) but maintained a Buy rating — a bullish vote despite the reduced conviction level. Article Title

BTIG cut its price target (from $335 to $260) but maintained a Buy rating — a bullish vote despite the reduced conviction level. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst/coverage pieces highlight Agentforce and Salesforce’s founder-led durability as reasons CRM can defend/grow in an AI-driven market. Agentforce Article Founder-Led Article

Multiple bullish analyst/coverage pieces highlight Agentforce and Salesforce’s founder-led durability as reasons CRM can defend/grow in an AI-driven market. Neutral Sentiment: RBC issued a Hold and Wells Fargo moved to Equal Weight after trimming targets, signaling more cautious near-term expectations from big banks. RBC Hold Wells Fargo/Citigroup notes

RBC issued a Hold and Wells Fargo moved to Equal Weight after trimming targets, signaling more cautious near-term expectations from big banks. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/earnings-watch pieces and “buy-the-dip” technical calls argue CRM may be oversold and ripe for a reversal; these are supportive but speculative until Q4 results. Buy-the-dip Article

Dividend/earnings-watch pieces and “buy-the-dip” technical calls argue CRM may be oversold and ripe for a reversal; these are supportive but speculative until Q4 results. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put buying — investors purchased ~131,990 put options (≈ +84% vs. typical volume) — indicates elevated bearish hedging/speculation that can pressure the stock.

Unusually heavy put buying — investors purchased ~131,990 put options (≈ +84% vs. typical volume) — indicates elevated bearish hedging/speculation that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and pessimistic forecasts (e.g., Mizuho; a separate trading note flagged a downgrade that pushed shares lower) are weighing on sentiment and liquidity. Mizuho Forecast Trading Down After Downgrade

Analyst downgrades and pessimistic forecasts (e.g., Mizuho; a separate trading note flagged a downgrade that pushed shares lower) are weighing on sentiment and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness tied to AI-driven re-ratings in software (examples: Palo Alto guidance reaction) and headlines labeling CRM among the Dow’s laggards add downward pressure. CNBC Sector Piece 247WallSt

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

