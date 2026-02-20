Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

