Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Gemini Space Station stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $705.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. Gemini Space Station has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,815,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $38,336,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Needham & Company kept a “buy” rating on GEMI even after cutting its price target from $23 to $10, signaling some analyst conviction that there remains upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating but lowered its price target to $8 (from $14), reflecting reduced near‑term expectations but not an outright sell stance. Article Title

Reported short‑interest data is anomalous (shows 0 shares and NaN change), so there’s no clear evidence of a significant short squeeze or heavy new shorting pressure based on that report. This leaves investor reaction driven more by fundamentals/newsflow than by short-covering. (data entry 2/19/2026) Negative Sentiment: Gemini disclosed the departure of three senior executives within months of its IPO — a key catalyst cited for a steep share drop; investors view the exits as increasing execution and leadership risk. Article Title

Media reports link the exec departures with a disappointing preliminary 2025 outlook and broader international pullback, which accelerated selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions included downward revisions and at least one downgrade/gap‑down headline, adding selling momentum; lowered price targets (Cantor, Needham’s cut despite keeping buy) tighten near‑term upside expectations. Article Title

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

