Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3043.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

