KeyCorp Cuts Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $80.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.31. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,725,504. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,887 shares of company stock valued at $19,276,805. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.