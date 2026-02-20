Contrasting SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renasant and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Renasant alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 0 3 1 3.25 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Renasant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Renasant has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 17.91% 6.58% 0.93% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and SVB Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $985.85 million 3.87 $195.46 million $2.12 18.94 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renasant beats SVB Financial Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.