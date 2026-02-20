Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.05. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 178,264 shares changing hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,211 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.