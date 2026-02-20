Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.05. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 178,264 shares changing hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.
CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.