Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.16 and traded as high as GBX 53. Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.40, with a volume of 5,831 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.16. The firm has a market cap of £72.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansard Global had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hansard Global plc will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hansard Global Company Profile

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers. This strong heritage, coupled with exceptional levels of award-winning service and a focus on innovation through the use of award-winning technology, makes Hansard a compelling proposition in our marketplace.

