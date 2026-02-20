Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €383.30 and traded as high as €413.00. Linde shares last traded at €411.40, with a volume of 19,805 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €375.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €383.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.

