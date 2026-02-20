Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,088.82 and traded as high as GBX 2,308. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,289.53, with a volume of 160,133 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,271.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,088.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,013 per share, with a total value of £281.82. Also, insider Alastair Judge acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,321 per share, for a total transaction of £278.52. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56 shares of company stock worth $126,084. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

