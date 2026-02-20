Brokerages Set Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD) Target Price at $3.13

Shares of Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.1333.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a research note on Friday, November 7th.
TEAD stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Teads has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.02.
Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.
The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.
