Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 1,247

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,247.

SGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,135 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.2%

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 816.60 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 782.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 995.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori Mitchell- Keller acquired 10,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 per share, for a total transaction of £83,900. Also, insider Derek Harding bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 864 per share, with a total value of £86,400. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,415,000. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.