The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,889.83 and traded as high as GBX 4,346. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,297, with a volume of 35,499,156 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,000 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,714 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,900 to GBX 3,700 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,475.80.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.83.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 183.70 EPS for the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

