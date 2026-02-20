British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,166.60 and traded as high as GBX 4,475. British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 4,369.70, with a volume of 2,783,501 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The company has a market cap of £98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,166.60.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 176.76 EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

